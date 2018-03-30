× Fraternal Order Of Police Gives Easter Dinners To Families Of Fallen Officers

Honoring the men and women who died in the line of duty was the focus of a special event in northeast Philadelphia on Thursday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #5 held a breakfast for the families of Philadelphia police officers that died in the line of duty.

Members of the organization gave the families of those fallen officers Easter dinners. Family members say they are grateful for gifts.

Constance Wilson, the grandmother of Lieutenant Robert Wilson, attended the ceremony.

A gunman shot and killed Lt. Robert Wilson in the line of duty back in 2015 in North Philadelphia.

“I appreciate the fact they are doing it because they keep remembering him,” said Wilson. “They always say that he’ll never be forgotten.”

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross spoke to the families in attendance.