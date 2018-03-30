Adopt a Pet: Poppy

Our pet of the day is Poppy, a southern belle.

Poppy is a small Pitt Bull mix commonly referred as a Pocket Pitty. She's around 1-2 years old and weighs 38 lbs. She is extremely sweet, loving, energetic, and great with kids as well as other pets.

The ideal home for this Poppy is one that's family oriented, ideally with children. Poppy is great with other dogs as well as cats!

There is a lot of love that this puppy has to give to a special owner, and with your help she can be the newest addition to your family!

Head to harleyshavendogrescue.com for more on Poppy.