4 Ways to Refresh Your Routine This Spring

*The following post is sponsored.

Spring is a great time to refresh your daily routine. Lifestyle expert Kate De Ponte has tips from skincare to healthy eating to help you look and feel your best this season.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If winter left you stressed and sleep deprived, Elemis is here to help the appearance of tired skin. Their "Face the Future" three-piece collection with new pro-collagen overnight matrix is the next generation of Elemis pro-collagen, anti-aging skincare with smart technology.

"It uses drone peptide technology to target the signs of aging caused by stress. With a cocktail of seaweeds, it works to help restore natural balance to stressed skin. It also includes pro-collagen cleansing balm and pro-collagen marine cream in full sizes."

All three products go for $118 and are only available for one month at QVC.com.

If your spring cleaning includes getting rid of old clothing, refresh your wardrobe with bright spring colors. Dove recently announced a new site in partnership with Fashion Snoops to help women spot trending colors, while keeping them white mark free with Dove Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant.

"It goes on invisible, leaving no white marks on 100 colors and keeps you feeling fresh all day."

You can find the antiperspirant for $5.49 at drug and mass retailers nationwide. Visit fashionsnoops.com/dove for more information.

Warmer spring weather means it's time to break out sandals and heels. Get your feet ready for spring with ProFoot Heel Rescue.

"Their rich, non-greasy formula is made with argan oil and antioxidants, vitamin e and CoQ10, to help penetrate, moisturize and repair even the most severe, dry heels."

You can find the product at Walgreen's, Walmart and RiteAid for $6.50.

Now that we look our best, how about feeling our best? Choosing the right food is key. A go-to snack option to keep you full is cottage cheese.

Muuna's single-serve cottage cheese is flavored with fruit on the bottom and packed with 15 grams of protein.

"Muuna is making probiotics more accessible and better tasting with it's nine delicious flavors including three new varieties: vanilla, black cherry and raspberry."

Get a single-serve cup for $1.49 and multi-serve cups for $2.99. Muuna.com has all the retailers.