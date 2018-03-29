The internet on ‘Funeral Potatoes’: ‘I have so many questions’

If you’ve ever been to a funeral, you’ve probably had them. Those cheesy, creamy potatoes served in a casserole dish with a crunchy coating on top.
In parts of the West and Midwest, they are known as “funeral potatoes” — since they are commonly served after gatherings following a funeral. But, they are also served at church gatherings, holidays, graduation parties, and other occasions. They are said to have started in Utah.
Back in 2016, Augason Farms introduced a prepackaged kit with all the ingredients. But some recent ads for them on Facebook have people taking to social media to express their surprise at the name of the dish.
“Someone explain this to me, did I miss something,” Nikki Brewer posted on Facebook.
“Has anyone had funeral potatoes before? Just had this advertisement come up on my FB feed,” Anna Durling asked on Facebook.
Dustin Griffin tweeted about them using the hashtag “starch of death.”
Rob Eads pointed out the marketing copy on the back of the bag that says “Potatoes to die for.”
Read some other reactions to the Facebook ad: