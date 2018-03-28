9-year-old battling brain cancer gets to be FBI agent for a day

CLEVELAND – Oliviah Hall trained as an FBI agent - and even got to solve a crime thanks to the Cleveland Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation.

Hall is currently in her third round of treatment for Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade IV, an aggressive and malignant form of brain cancer. Hall has had two brain surgeries and will continue treatments for the rest of the year. She is being treated at the Cleveland Clinic and is known by most people in the cancer center for her spunky attitude and beautiful singing voice, according to WJW.

A Special Wish, the FBI, the Cleveland Browns and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gave Oliviah the time of her life. She learned what kind of training FBI agents get, got a special tour of their building and then had to solve the crime of a guitar being stolen from the Rock Hall.

Oliviah met the Browns Mascot Chomps, searched for evidence in the team’s locker room and lifted fingerprints from an exhibit at the Rock Hall. In the end, Oliviah arrested the suspect, Cat Woman, and returned the guitar safely to the Rock Hall President.

To learn more about Oliviah and her journey you can visit her Facebook page.

