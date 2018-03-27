Woman arrested for making lewd comments to Easter Bunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSFIELD, Ohio - A 54-year-old Ohio woman was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny at a carousel park, WJW reports.

According to Mansfield police, LaDonna Hughett appeared to be drunk when she made the comments to the Easter Bunny while having her picture taken with it at the Richland Carrousel Park. She then began riding the carousel.

Police say that Hughett had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath and unsteadiness.

She was arrested for drunkenness and taken to the Richland County jail.