Shake Shack Customer Compliments Burger Cooks In Viral Video

Posted 7:36 AM, March 27, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37AM, March 27, 2018

If you have ever worked in a restaurant then you know its usually not a good thing when a patron wants to talk to you about the food…

Well check out this video of a costumer looking for his cooks at a local Marlton, New Jersey Shake Shack.

Luckily after hearing “You killin’ it man”… the entire restaurant, employees included, broke out in applause over the compliment.

The video has now been viewed and shared millions of times on social media since Saturday.

Shake Shack’s official Twitter account also re-tweeted the video and said, “On point is what we aim for.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s