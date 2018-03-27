Shake Shack Customer Compliments Burger Cooks In Viral Video

If you have ever worked in a restaurant then you know its usually not a good thing when a patron wants to talk to you about the food…

Well check out this video of a costumer looking for his cooks at a local Marlton, New Jersey Shake Shack.

Luckily after hearing “You killin’ it man”… the entire restaurant, employees included, broke out in applause over the compliment.

The video has now been viewed and shared millions of times on social media since Saturday.

Shake Shack’s official Twitter account also re-tweeted the video and said, “On point is what we aim for.”