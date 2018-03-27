Instagram says it will go back to a more chronological timeline

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Over the past two years, countless people around the globe have complained about Instagram's algorithmic timeline, which shows you popular posts, or things the algorithm thinks you want to see, rather than chronological, timely posts. However, that is changing. Last week Instagram announced in a blog post that they'll be moving back to a more chronological timeline.

PHL17's Matt Alba spoke with Conrad Benner, a popular Instagrammer and blogger from Philly who operates @StreetsDept, about the upcoming changes to the feed.

Benner said the move to a more chronological timeline is both positive and negative for social media influencers like himself.

 

