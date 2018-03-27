× Eagles Defensive End Appears In Court On Felony Charge

Philadelphia Eagles player Michael Bennett surrendered to authorities in Houston on Monday. He’s facing a felony charge of injury to the elderly.

The incident happened at NRG Stadium during Super Bowl 51 in Houston last year.

Bennett was a spectator and was there because his brother played for the New England Patriots.

When the Patriots won, prosecutors say that Bennett rushed to the field to congratulate his brother. In the process, they say he pushed a 66 year-old paraplegic woman in a wheelchair who was part of the security staff.

Police say the woman suffered a sprained shoulder.

The defensive end was recently traded to the Eagles from the Seattle Seahawks.

The executive vice president of the Eagles said they did not know about the incident until Bennett's indictment on Friday.

Bennett's attorney said he's not the kind person to knowingly hurt someone.

"Michael did not assault this lady. He would never intentionally or knowingly do anything like that to anybody, much less someone in a wheelchair,” said Rusty Hardin, who is Bennett’s attorney.

On Monday, the Eagles released a statement. They said they are still gathering information about the incident and they spoke to Bennett about the situation.

If convicted, Bennett faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 dollar fine.