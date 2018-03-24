IN FOCUS: Women Executives of Philadelphia’s Championship Teams

In honor of Women’s History Month — we have a unique opportunity to talk with women executives in the front offices of Philadelphia’s professional championship teams.

These top executives join Jennifer Lewis-Hall to talk candidly about breaking into the sports industry, about their careers, what it’s like being a part of major league sports and they share some of their tips and best advice. Kathy Killian, Vice President of Human Resources and Customer Service joins us from the Phillies organization as well as Shannon Snellman who is the Phillies’ Director of Finance. From the 76ers – Katie O’Reilly – a Philadelphia area native, shares her best advice and talks about her career path to becoming the Sixers Chief Marketing Officer. And, three women executives share their stories and also talk about the Flyers Charities and philanthropic efforts in our local community. Cindy Stutman is the Flyers Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Linda Mantai oversees Flyers Charities and Christine Mina is Digital Media Manager. “In Focus” airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL17.