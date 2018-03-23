Florida woman beats up husband for forgetting wedding anniversary, deputies say

Posted 10:13 AM, March 23, 2018

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Deputies arrested a Florida woman after she allegedly attacked her husband because he forgot the date of their wedding anniversary.

Carol Stone, 35, of Zephyrhills, faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery after Pasco County deputies arrested her Wednesday, according to Tampa’s WTVT.

Stone’s husband told authorities the assault started as verbal dispute when he told her he forgot their anniversary. Stone later confirmed his story to deputies during questioning, according to authorities.

That argument escalated when Stone started smacking her husband repeatedly in the head and face, scratching him and shoving him onto the ground, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Land O’ Lakes Patch, Stone’s husband recorded the attack on his phone.

Deputies booked Stone into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center on a $150 bond, according to the Miami Herald.

