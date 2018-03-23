× $20 Million Dollar Drug Ring Busted in Berks County

Police in Berks County have arrested 15 people in connection to a drug ring.

Investigators say that ring made about $20 million dollars in drug sales.

Authorities conducted "Operation Shattered" on Wednesday morning.

They confiscated several high-powered weapons and hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs. Some of those drugs included heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Investigators say the operation started in September of last year. Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI were part of it.

Authorities say the investigation centered around 29 year-old Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, also known as “Chewey”. Police say he was the ring leader.

Investigators say they monitored "Chewey" for around 30 days until their bust on Wednesday.

Police say he plotted to murder five people on five different occasions. One of those was a rival drug dealer.

On Wednesday, investigators conducted searches at more than 10 different locations across the county.

The 15 suspects that were arrested are facing several charges including attempted murder, conspiracy and possession. Their bails range anywhere between $1 to $9 million dollars.

Police are still looking for five others. Call police if you have information that can help their investigation.