Just Tired Or Excessive Daytime Sleepiness?

*The following post is sponsored.

There’s a big difference between hitting the snooze button a couple of times and feeling tired all the time. The latter may be excessive daytime sleepiness. Sleep Expert Dr. Raj Dasgupta explained the difference.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals recently conducted a survey that asked whether Americans knew the difference between being tired and excessive daytime sleepiness. Sixty-three percent said they did not.

"It's the irresistible urge to sleep. Sleep attacks that come at unopportune moments during a conversation, during work, during school and people with narcolepsy suffer from excessive daytime sleepiness."

The survey also found that 61% of Americans didn't know if they had EDS should they see a doctor.

"They should because excessive daytime sleepiness could be from sleep deprivation. It could be from sleep apnea, but it also can be from narcolepsy. Physicians can see the other symptoms and signs of narcolepsy such as poor sleep at night, sleep paralysis, visual hallucinations and something called cataplexy, which is this loss of body tone when you're exposed to intense emotions such as laughter or sadness so making the right diagnosis is key."

Visit morethantired.com for more information about narcolepsy and sleep physicians near you.