Bermuda Police Searching for Missing Philadelphia Student

Police on the island of Bermuda are searching for a 19 year-old student who attends Saint Joseph’s University.

Investigators say Mark Dombroski was visiting the island with a rugby tour from the university. Dombroski’s parents, who have been on the island since March 15th are also searching for their son. Additional family members, including Dombroski’s two brothers, are flying into Bermuda Monday to assist in the search.

Dombroski is a resident of Pennsylvania and attends St. Joseph’s University. He graduated from the Archmere Academy in Delaware back in 2017.

According to police, he was last seen early Sunday morning at a bar named “The Dog House”. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a green t-shirt and black shoes.

St. Joseph’s University released the following statement:

Saint Joseph’s University was notified yesterday that freshman student Mark Dombroski, a member of SJU’s men’s rugby club, was reported missing in Hamilton, Bermuda, where the team was on a rugby tour. He was last seen at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning local time. Bermuda Police Services are conducting a search and request anyone with information to contact them. Saint Joseph’s University is in touch with Mark’s family and Bermuda authorities and continues to pray for his safe return. Updates to the search will be shared as they become available.

Contact police if you have information that can help their investigation.