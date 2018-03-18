Weekend Philler Episode 215

Posted 12:05 AM, March 18, 2018, by

We had so much fun making the 50th episode of Weekend Philler! In this week's episode, we visit the Museum of the American Revolution, try out some local spirits at Pine Tavern Distillery, taste some homemade pasta at Severino Pasta, catch up with C. Thomas Howell and Nicholas Brendon, are amazed by the Harlem Globetrotters' Philly Special, and meet Kate Spadaro, a student at Camden Catholic High School who was visited by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or Weekend Philler Facebook.

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

