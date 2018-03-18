Weekend Philler Episode 215

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had so much fun making the 50th episode of Weekend Philler! In this week's episode, we visit the Museum of the American Revolution, try out some local spirits at Pine Tavern Distillery, taste some homemade pasta at Severino Pasta, catch up with C. Thomas Howell and Nicholas Brendon, are amazed by the Harlem Globetrotters' Philly Special, and meet Kate Spadaro, a student at Camden Catholic High School who was visited by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:



For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.