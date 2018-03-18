The Museum of the American Revolution on Weekend Philler

The Museum of the American Revolution opened its door exactly one year ago in April!

If you haven’t visited, this museum is a must-see in Philadelphia tourism. Their core exhibits explore the revolution in an interesting, interactive way. Guests can stand under Boston’s liberty tree, board a privateer ship, and see the actual tent George Washington stayed in during the war.

Another interesting artifact that was excavated when constructing the museum is a punch bowl dedicated to the ship, Triphena. This is an item of the American Revolution that was found on the museum’s property when it was being built. So the museum is part of the actual history it is conserving.

To plan your trip, visit the Museum of the American Revolution’s website.