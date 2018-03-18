The Museum of the American Revolution on Weekend Philler

Posted 12:35 AM, March 18, 2018, by

The Museum of the American Revolution opened its door exactly one year ago in April!

If you haven’t visited, this museum is a must-see in Philadelphia tourism. Their core exhibits explore the revolution in an interesting, interactive way. Guests can stand under Boston’s liberty tree, board a privateer ship, and see the actual tent George Washington stayed in during the war.

Another interesting artifact that was excavated when constructing the museum is a punch bowl dedicated to the ship, Triphena. This is an item of the American Revolution that was found on the museum’s property when it was being built. So the museum is part of the actual history it is conserving.

To plan your trip, visit the Museum of the American Revolution’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s