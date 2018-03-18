Some of the figures in the exhibits at the Museum of the American Revolution are actually modeled after their employees! Weekend Philler talks to Matthew Skic and Adrienne Whaley about their experience being recreated for the museum.
Museum of the American Revolution Exhibit Figure Models
