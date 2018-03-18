Weekend Philler meets Kate Spadaro, a senior at Camden Catholic High School who was recently visited by the Harlem Globetrotters!
Kate Spadero plays with the Harlem Globetrotters
-
Weekend Philler Episode 215
-
Cherry Hill’s viral basketball star with Down Syndrome plays with Harlem Globetrotter
-
Weekend Philler Episode 123
-
Weekend Philler Episode 214
-
Weekend Philler Episode 213
-
-
NAGA Philadelphia Grappling Championship on Weekend Philler
-
Wildwood Polar Plunge on Weekend Philler
-
Weekend Philler Talks With Merrill Reese
-
Weekend Philler Episode 211
-
Weekend Philler Pep Rally Supershow!
-
-
Weekend Philler catches up with Thomas Ian Nicholas
-
Weekend Philler: Man on the Street Interviews
-
Pine Tavern Distillery