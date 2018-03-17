IN FOCUS: Philadelphia Parks & Rec Forest Restoration Project

A huge forest restoration project is happening in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park – the largest landscaped urban park in the world.

That’s while the City is rapidly undertaking projects to expand and create new trails to add to their current two-hundred miles of trails in Philadelphia. In a story from PHL17’s Matt Alba, we learn about more why hundreds of trees and plants are being cut down in Belmont Plateau. The half-million-dollar project to remove invasive tree and shrub species is making way for the replanting of plants and trees grown specifically in our area. Parks and Recreation’s Tom Witmer, Operations Manager of Natural Lands Restoration joins Jennifer as well as Rob Armstrong, Manager of Preservation and Capital Projects. Erica Smith Fichman is with us to share how residents can get free trees and participate in the City’s TreePhilly Program. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.