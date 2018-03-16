Weekend Picks: Saint Patrick’s Day Edition

If you haven’t made plans for this holiday weekend, not to worry this special Irish inspired Weekend Picks will ensure that luck is on your side. PHL17’s Chandler Lutz has everything you need to celebrate the holiday like the Irish.

If you are looking to celebrate... head to Vesper Sporting Club on Saturday for their St. Patrick's On Sydenham. They'll be shutting down that street for a free blocking party with live DJ's, drummers, games and giveaways. Vesper bartender, Scott Evangelist, showed us the delicious Irish inspired cocktails they'll be serving that day.

Green Charge (a mix of Yellow Red Bull, Blue Curaçao and Vodka)

Green Tea (Jameson whiskey, Peach Schnapps and Sour mix)

Vesper's block party starts at 2PM with food and drink specials all day long. The event is free but if you would like to continue the party, get your tickets into Vesper here.

If you are looking to tone it down a bit... maybe get your hands on some unique Irish trinkets and novelties, then you have to head to the Abbey Green Irish Village in West Chester, PA. On Saturday they ask you to come celebrate their heritage while sampling authentic Irish coffee, cheeses, sausages, bashers, and bangers. Also don't forget to wear your costumes! If you can't make this event then you are welcome to stop by the shop year-round for lots of Guinness products, Irish candies, food, clothing, and everything green. Check out the Abbey Green Village Facebook Page for more information.

If you are looking to hit the kitchen... I asked my Irish grandmother to cook up a meal to get us in the spirit. Nan's menu consisted of a Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner. It's a tradition to have this meal on Saint Patrick's Day... below is the list of ingredients you'll need to make it at home and Nan's special recipe.

Ingredients:

1 (2 1/2 lb) Corned Beef Brisket (we used Wegmans Old Fashioned Flavor)

2 tps Pickling Spices

1 large head of Cabbage, cut into halves then fours

1 lb Baby-Cut Carrots

10 Red Potatoes, in half

1/4 tsp sald & pepper

1/4 cup water

Instruction:

Preheat oven to 350°.

In a large oven tray, add whole corned beef, fat side up. Add pickling spice into fat side of beef. Layer carrots, potatoes, and cabbage around meat. Sprinkle salt on top, and pour water over everything.

Bake for 4 hours, or until fork-tender.

Let stand 10 minutes before slicing (with a grain) and serving.

Pro Tip: Use Oven Bag to cut cook time in half!