The Travel Mom’s Spring Break Escapes

The first official day of spring is next week. If you are looking for a spring break escape or if you are looking ahead to summer, The Travel Mom is back with some suggestions for everyone.

Nothing escapes the winter weather like a cruise to the Caribbean and Celebrity does it better than anyone else I know. The Celebrity Eqinox sails year-round through the Caribbean and it's captain by the first women captains at sea. When it comes to whats coming next The Celebrity Edge class is coming in December. Imagine anything that you can possibly think of on a cruise ship and it's going exceed that expectation to learn more go to www.celebritycruises.com.

Theme parks in the spring break go hand-in-hand and for those LEGO enthusiasts, you can't beat LEGOLAND California's new Castle Hotel opening at the end of April. It's perfect for knights, kings and queens of all ages. They are also opening a new attraction called Deep Sea Adventure which is a submarine with all the LEGO accoutrment. Everybody who loves LEGO is gonna love LEGOLAND California, to lean more checkout to www.legoland.com.

There is so much warm weather in the state of Arizona. In fact there's more than 300 days of sunshine each year and the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has something for every age whether you're traveling with a family, multi-generations, looking for a girls getaway or a romantic escape... the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has something for everyone including a world class spa. If you book now before the end of April you can save with their early bird specials with roommates starting as low as $130 a night. To learn more head to www.scottsdaleprincess.com.

For more about all of these destinations and to enter to win free trips check out Emily's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thetravelmom.