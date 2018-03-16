Adopt a Pet: Charlotte

Interested in adding a new addition to your home? Look no further! Meet Charlotte, the sweetest chihuahua .

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This two-year-old puppy is looking for a home that will provide her with extra care and patience. Small in size, Charlotte is really adorable.

She needs extra special care because she has a disability with her back legs. Undergoing physical therapy treatments like acupuncture and water therapy, Charlotte will eventually be able to walk on all fours with little problem.

An ideal home for her is one with older children and owners who are patient, loving and understanding.

How can you say no to her face?!