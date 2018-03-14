Tips for Buying & Cooking Local Fish Dishes

Did you know that most Americans are not consuming enough seafood or fish in their daily diets? Registered dietitian Deanna Segrave-Daly is here to help us change that and talk fish products.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"How do we overcome the barriers of not being sure where to buy it or how to cook it? Whether you want to have a quick weeknight meal idea or you're eating more fish for the Lent season, I have some ideas for you from ALDI today.

First is my new favorite fish recipe, this is so good. This is the Maple Walnut Crusted Salmon dish. ALDI actually carries fresh fish in their stores everyday. Everything from Atlantic salmon to tilapia. They actually work with groups like the sustainable fisheries partnership to source sustainable seafood. Then they try to work with farms or fisheries that have minimal impacts on the marine environments so you can feel good about buying your fish at ALDI.

My new favorite product that I have in my freezer all the time is this Sea Queen jumbo raw shrimp and that's easy to peel. It's such a time saver because frozen shrimp is really easy to thaw and you can whip up a dish like this Margarita Grilled Shrimp Tacos in 20 to 25 minutes.

Then I made a beet and asparagus side salad that would pair great with any of these dishes.

Finally this is exciting... These are three ALDI exclusive products that just won the prestigious 2018 Product Of The Year Award. So these are shoppers all across America that vote on their favorite grocery store products. So they voted on these three products from ALDI. And these are all better for you snack ideas that you can pick up when you're picking up your fish supplies to make some more fish dishes."

You can go to ALDI.us and you can look for a store locator too. Exciting news in the Philadelphia area.... by the end of 2018 ALDI will be remodeling 99 stores and they're opening 8 brand new stores by the end of the year.