Couples get married in pizza shop for Pi Day

Posted 9:51 PM, March 14, 2018, by , Updated at 09:53PM, March 14, 2018

 

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Finally, a couple’s shared love of pizza was showcased in the best way humanly possible…they got married in a pizza shop.

Jorge and Melissa Velazquez were one of 20 couples who said their wedding vows in &pizza locations throughout the northeast on Wednesday for national Pi Day. 

&pizza has transformed their shops into wedding chapels at locations across New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and D.C. for free.

The restaurant chain provided food, drinks, flowers, DJs, photographers and more wedding essentials for their guests.

Mara Frisch works for &pizza and said, “Ampersand is our logo and that is about unity and connection and we are so much more than pizza! What better way to express unity then a wedding!"

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s