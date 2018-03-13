Villanova men’s basketball team leaves campus for NCAA March Madness

Posted 9:52 PM, March 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:55PM, March 13, 2018

VILLANOVA, PA - As the Villanova men's basketball team boarded their bus Tuesday night, coach Jay Wright thanked the fans and alumni who came out to support his team.

Wright told PHL17, "I said, make sure you thank everybody for coming out and standing in the cold! That was my message because it’s very nice and it’s not just about us, it’s about the entire university and the whole Nova Nation, and we represent them and we're fortunate to be in that position.”

The team will play the Radford Highlanders in their first round game at 6:40 p.m. Thursday night.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s