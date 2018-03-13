The Best Irish-Inspired Cocktails for Saint Patrick’s Day

The following post is sponsored.

Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking about stirring up some cocktails. Whether you’re having a large bash or a small intimate gathering, you’re in luck, world renowned Mixologist, President of the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild and one of Food and Wine Magazine’s Top 10 Rising Star Mixologists, Pamela Wiznitzer, shares best Irish-inspired libations for the holiday.

"It's all about using quality ingredients," Wiznitzer says. "I used Kerrygold, which is a beautiful Irish Cream Liqueur straight from Ireland. It uses the best dairy in the land from grass fed cows, Irish whiskey that has matured at least three years, and chocolate." These three ingredients are all natural and add a wonderful kick to any cocktail."

"I made two different drinks that are both easy to make at home. The Celtic Zipper has two ounces of aged rum, one and half ounces of coconut water and one and a half ounces of Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur topped with a little bit of toasted coconut."

"Sometimes you really need to kick start the day with a little bit of coffee, so we've got a play on your traditional Irish Coffee using .25 ounces of Demerara, a sugar syrup, .25 ounces of a strong cold brew coffee, one ounce of Kerrygold Irish Cream Liqueur, and then 1.75 ounces of an orange infused Irish whiskey. Shake it up, strain it into a glass with some chocolate shavings and add a fresh orange on top. The orange is really great to eat after you have the drink. Don't forget a sustainable straw- because this is all natural we want to make sure we're playing nice to the environment out here. Don't forget green for Saint Patrick's Day."

Wiznitzer also shared some tips to having a successful Saint Patrick's Day.

"Keep it simple," Wiznitzer said. "Only offer a few things. If you have too much variety, it's going to get overwhelming. Always have food and water alongside your drinks, because Saint Patrick's Day is a long day. You can use some Kerrygold cheese, there is great dairy in there. Most of all, make sure you have lots of water because if you want to enjoy great cocktails like this, you need to hydrate."

