NJ Lottery Million Dollar Replay Winners Announced

Asbury Park, NJ - Over $1,500,000 was given away in Asbury Park, NJ on Friday, as the New Jersey Lottery's Million Dollar Replay finalists and grand prize winners were announced.

Suzanne Valluzzi was the big winner and was in attendance at the convention center to collect her huge $1,000,000 check. Suzanne, who works for the Hazlet NJ school district, and her husband Rocco who is a union carpenter, say they plan on paying for their 15-year-old son's college tuition and catching up on bills with the money.

Over 30 other winners were also announced with prized ranging from $100,000 to $1,000.

Million Dollar Replay is the Lottery's second chance drawing program which allows players to submit their non-winning instant tickets into a yearly drawing for $1,000,000. To participate in the program, players are required to enter their non-winning instant game tickets online at the New Jersey Lottery VIP CLUB website or via the official NJ Lottery mobile application.