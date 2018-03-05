× Clean up efforts continue after Nor’easter; Thousands left without power

On Monday, the clean up continued after Friday’s nor’easter ravaged the Philadelphia area and left thousands of people in the dark.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to PECO, almost 60,000 people were without power as of Monday morning. Most of those outages are in Montgomery and Delaware Counties, with about 20,000 each.

PECO says they have crews working around the clock to restore service as quickly as possible.

Overall, officials said the storm caused more than 600,000 outages and they've already restored power to more than 500,000 customers.

PECO says that some customers might be in the dark until the middle of this week, but they are expecting the majority of customers to have power restored by Monday night.

On Friday, officials here in Delaware County declared a disaster emergency and have set up around 10 warming stations.