IN FOCUS: The Philadelphia Flower Show – “Wonders of Water”

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the largest flower show in the country, generating 65 million dollars in economic impact to the region.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society which hosts the show - share how it is a platform for energy conservation – and also raises important funds to support PHS community programs such as community gardens in the City, green landscapes and its tree planting project. Kevin Feeley, PHS communications Manager and Julianne Schrader Ortega – PHS VP and Chief of Programs – explains how the show is promoting ecological lessons and educating the public about water as a precious resource.

Community gardener Viery Ricketts-Thomas has been gardening at Glenwood Green Acres since about 1991 and shares her harvests with neighbors in need. Once her garden got involved with City Harvest she was able to get seedlings, exchange seeds and share what she grows with neighborhood cupboards. This year’s flower show – which runs March 3rd to March 11th - also shares how people can create conservation projects in their own backyards and neighborhoods. “In Focus” is airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM PHL17.