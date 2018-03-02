× Nor’easter takes aim at the Jersey Shore

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for the New Jersey shoreline.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The shore is expected to get one to two inches of rain. Officials are also saying there could be possible stream and river flooding into the weekend.

On top of that, wind speeds are expected to reach 50 to 60 miles per hour in some areas. Beach erosion can also be expected along the shore.

Due to the high wind speeds, officials are expecting downed trees and power lines. They are also warning residents that there could be widespread power outages.

Click here for more details from the National Weather Service.