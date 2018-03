Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, PA - Members of the Philadelphia Union spoke with PHL17's Matt Alba about this weekend's home opener against the New England Revolution.

PHL17 will serve as the new flagship television home for Philadelphia matches, broadcasting the majority of the Union’s contests!

Loving the new logo and the new signage inside @TalenEnergyStdm ! @PhilaUnion gearing up for their home opener this weekend! Catch it at 7pm on @phl17 Tune into Phl17 Morning news tmrw AM for a preview! pic.twitter.com/s3ObOrUJQp — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) March 1, 2018