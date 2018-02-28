The Latest for Amazon & Starbucks

Powerhouse companies Amazon & Starbucks are making headlines.

First up, Amazon.

The E-Commerce Giant has agreed to buy smart doorbell maker Ring. Ring is best known for its internet-connected video doorbells where users can see who is at their door using smartphones and other connected devices. The doorbells are compatible with Amazon's Alexa and Amazon Key.

The details of the deal are still under wrap, but Ring was valued at about half a billion dollars last year. Even better? The purchase is a step in the right direction to reduce the problem of porch pirates.

Starbucks is also making big moves.

The coffee giant has a new strategy to compete with some of its upscale rivals. It's opening its first Reserve Store in Seattle. The company describes it as a marketplace style store that sells bakery items and coffee staples, but also gives customers access to a full liquor bar and lounge area.

One of the new drinks offered? The Nitro Draft Latte.

Starbucks says it's the first of a thousand Reserve Stores they plan to open in the future.