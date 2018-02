Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, PA - PHL17's Matt Alba spoke with Power Home Remodeling Group's co-CEO, Asher Raphael, about the three billboards his company paid for in Cleveland, Ohio enticing LeBron James to come play for the Sixers.

Raphael said his company has had zero communication with the 76ers organization about the billboards, but many Sixers fans have expressed their support behind them.

LeBron has said he thinks the billboards, which can be seen along I-480 in Cleveland, are flattering.