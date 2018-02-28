Good Food, Better For You

*The following post is sponsored.

Good food should be good for you, right? Registered Dietitian Lourdes Castro shared some healthy and delicious meal hacks.

It all starts with ingredients.

"My favorite ingredient to work with is Greek yogurt for three simple reasons. It's nutritious, it's delicious and it's really versatile. You can prepare both sweet and savory preparations."

A very popular dish that has taken off is avocado toast.

"While avocados are delicious on their own, they don't have any protein. What I like to do is whip in a bit of Chobani plain non-fat Greek yogurt. It amps up the protein and keeps me full throughout the day."

Another breakfast staple is pancakes.

"Instead of buttermilk, I will swap out some Chobani vanilla-blended Greek yogurt, which gives it a delicious vanilla flavor but also makes it thick and creamy."

Castro's third hack? Switching out mayonnaise with Greek yogurt.

"It gives it a tang, amps up the protein and makes it delicious and nutritious so I'll mix it in with my chicken salad or my tuna salad."

Castro has deep Cuban roots so she also likes to incorporate Latin flavors whenever she can.

"I'll blend in some cilantro, lime and Greek yogurt for a really quick, easy dip. I'll make a parfait, which makes a savory preparation with some Greek yogurt, roasted chickpeas, olive oil, salt and pepper and a bit of basil."

