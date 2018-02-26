Winter Beauty with Kate De Ponte

The following post is sponsored.

Are you wondering how to look and feel your best this season? Well from hydrating dry skin to a new eye cream that has the beauty industry buzzing, beauty expert Kate De Ponte shares her top product recommendations.

"Hydrating our skin is a must year round especially when it's cold out my go-to's are Aveeno Positively Radiant Body Lotion and Exfoliating Body Wash. They are made with soy and light reflecting minerals that instantly transform dry and dull skin and enhance skin's natural radiance. The products work together to address tone, texture, dullness, blotcheness and dark spots while locking in moisture for full 24 hours.

Aveeno Positively Radiant Body Lotion and Exfoliating Body Wash; $7.99 each at Amazon.com.

A great smile is one of our best accessories and now that Invisalign treatment is up to 2x faster there's never been a better time to straighten your teeth because you deserve to look and feel your best. Invisalign Clear Aligners will straighten your teeth from simple to complex orthodontist issues. Their virtually invisible removable teeth straightening system is customized for each person. The cost is comparable to most braces and determined by your doctor. Many dental insurance plans cover Invisalign treatment just like other orthodontist treatments and often times they'll cover roughly 50% of the cost. A variety of cases can be treated like gaps, overbite, underbite, open bite, crossbite, and crowding.

Invisalign Clear Aligners; prices vary by doctor - learn more at Invisalign.com.

If you've ever wondered how to improve the appearance of aging hands there's Radiesse Volumizing Filler. It's the only dermal filler proven to immediately restore volume lost in the back of hands. For smooth natural looking results the hand and facial filler works to add volume under the skin and over time the benefits of Radiesse continue by stimulating your body's own natural collagen. I love that Radiesse is the first and only filler deemed safe and effective by the FDA to correct lost volume in hands.

Radiesse Volumizing Filler; prices vary by doctor - learn more at radiesse.com.

Now your search for the perfect eye cream is over... this is Colorescience Total Eye 3‑in‑1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35. It's a derm favorite that gives the eye area a refreshed and youthful appearance and improves common concerns over time. It immediately brightens the eye area offering hydration and ingredients that improve the appearance of fine lines, circles, and bags. It also offers minerals SPF 35 protection and is tested to be completely safe to use around the whole eye area to prevent aging caused by UV rays.

Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35; $69 at colorescience.com.

Here are your beauty must-have's for the season."