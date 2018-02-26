Paralympic Snowboarder Shares What Gets Him Started Each Day

The following post is sponsored.

Do know what gets you started? Truth is, everyone has something that drives them to wake up and embrace the potential of each day.

In 2008, National Paralympic Snowboard Champion, Mike Schultz, suffered an injury that resulted in the amputation of his leg. Despite the accident, the Team Kellogg’s athlete packs his schedule to make sure he gets the most out of every day. He believes we all have something that helps us get started each day.

"I just love looking at a challenge like losing my leg and creating the equipment to get me back in action. That's what fueled it all. For me, to be able to share that with others especially my family and my daughter, she's 4 years old and she's like my biggest fan ever and seeing her on the sidelines and cheering for me and seeing others following my story. Being like 'oh you have done so much in a short amount of time.' That's truly what gets me started."

