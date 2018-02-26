Costco Is Now Making It’s Own Nutella Spread

Costco’s new spread is giving Nutella a run for their money. The warehouse chain has launched it’s own version of the beloved spread under their Kirkland Signature brand. It’s called the Kirkland Signature Hazelnut Spread.

Not only is the internet going bananas over the new Nutella but it's also cheaper than the original.

At Costco, a package of two 35.2 ounce jars of the new Hazelnut Spear costs $7.99. It's listed slightly higher online at $9.99. Yet they are both less expensive than Nutella, which costs $13.99 for two 33.5 ounce jars.