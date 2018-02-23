× School Deputy Failed To Confront Shooter

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says there was an armed and uniformed on-campus deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School, but the officer did not confront the gunman during last week’s shooting.

Officials say Deputy Scot Peterson was stationed at the school during the massacre and video shows him waiting outside the school building during the shooting, instead of going inside the school and engaging the gunman.

Peterson was armed and in uniform but never fired his gun.

Sheriff Israel said that Peterson resigned after he was suspended without pay. He is eligible for retirement.

Officials said that two other officers have been placed on restricted duty while officials investigate how they handled 23 calls to involving Nikolas Cruz before the shooting.

Meanwhile, survivors of the shooting are continuing to push for new gun control measures.

On Thursday, President Trump again voiced his support for arming teachers. The president of the American Federation of Teachers is against the idea.

President Trump also laid out some gun control measures he wants to accomplish, such as raising the purchase age for certain firearms, which is an idea the National Rifle Association said they do not support.

"We're going to do strong background checks. We're going to work on getting the age up to 21 instead of 18. We're getting rid of the bump stocks and we're going to be focusing very strongly on mental health,” he said.

President Trump also said the country needs to take a look at violence in video games and movies.

He added he does not like the idea of active shooter drills. The White House later clarified that the president is not opposed to school safety drills, but that calling them active shooter drills could scare children.