Adopt a Pet: Hudson

Seeking to adopt a pet that will make the perfect addition to your home? Well check out this beautiful blue-eyed puppy!

Meet Hudson... he's small in size and requires lots of love and care at just two months old.

Born in Georgia, this mixed breed puppy along with his liter-mates are now with Saved Me Rescue and are looking for their forever home.

The ideal home that would best suit this pup is one which offers a lot of space and patience. Just like a baby, this puppy will need to be properly trained.

With a lot of TLC Hudson can be the newest edition to your home! For more, click here.