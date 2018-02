Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio - Police are searching for James Hlvasa, who slipped out of handcuffs in the Brooklyn Police Department and evaded police Sunday, according to WJW.

James Hlvasa slipped out of a wrist cuff that was attached to a bench inside the police station.

He ran out a door and got away through a nearby field.

As of Tuesday, Hlvasa was still not in custody. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Brooklyn police.