Teacher encourages creativity by letting students draw on her white dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - An elementary school teacher in Oklahoma, Haley Curfman, took "art class" to the next level.

Usually, when dressed in all white, a room full of second graders equipped with paint and markers sounds like a nightmare.

For Ms. Curfman, it sounded like a moment of opportunity to allow kids to express their creativity.

The second grade teacher works with students at a school without art programs. So, for this project, she allowed students to draw or write something that "made them happy" on her plain white dress.

“I think every teacher should do this!,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “It's a great project and an even better keepsake.”

Ms. Curfman said her favorite designs include a marshmallow man, hearts, and rainbows. She also received a lot of sweet notes from her students on the dress.

She posted the finished dress on Facebook and quickly found out that a lot of teachers across the nation do the same thing.