Alcohol Is Effective For Living Longer, Says New Study

You can now cheers to life! When it comes to making it into your 90s, alcohol beat exercise… that’s according to a new long-term study by University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas.

The secret to longevity has been up for debate for some time. Whether it's eating healthier, sleeping more or exercising regularly... we've tried it all. But now a new study says it's fine to enjoy a few glasses of wine every day.

The study tracked 1,700 nonagenarians enrolled in the 90+ study since 2003. Researchers discovered that those who drank two glasses of wine or beer a day were 18% less likely to experience premature death.

The study also found that weight plays a role as well. Participants who were slightly overweight, not obese, cut their odds of an early death by 3%.

Although the gym is still definitely still helpful, those who exercised 15 to 45 minutes daily, cut the same risk by 11%.

At the annual American Association for the Advancement of Science conference, Dr. Kawas was quoted saying: “I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity.”

So drink up!