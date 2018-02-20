× PA Supreme Court Issues New Congressional Map

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has unveiled a new congressional map.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The old map was criticized for many years with critics saying it was gerrymandered to work in Republicans favor.

Since the old map was drawn in 2011, Republicans have won 13 of the state's 18 congressional districts in three straight elections despite the state being fairly evenly split among parties.

Some are hoping the new map will give Democrats a boost elections, but some experts think that even though Pennsylvania has more registered Democrats, the new map could still pose issues.

“A fairly drawn map that takes into account all of the other considerations we might have in terms of what we want out of legislative districts, isn`t necessarily going to be a map that translates to 50 percent of the vote equaling 50 percent of the seats for the Democrats,” said David O’Connell, who is an professor at Dickinson College.

The new map is getting support from Governor Tom Wolfe.

Republicans are threatening a lawsuit to challenge the map.