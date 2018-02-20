Lucky Charms Unveils New Marshmallow

For the first time in a decade, the iconic cereal is adding a new marshmallow to its team.

General Mills announced the permanent "magical unicorn" addition. The marshmallow is a white horse colored with a pink-and-blue striped mane and horn.

It's the first time one of the marshmallows was inspired by and created by kids and General Mills says it was a "unanimous" decision.

In return, the food giant will be retiring the hourglass marshmallow. This isn't the first time one has come and gone. The pot of gold in 1994 and shooting star in 1998 shared the same fate.

The official lineup hitting shelves this March features hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows, red balloons and now the magical unicorns.