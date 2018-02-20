Hot Spots in Freezing Weather

*The following post is sponsored.

If the winter blues are getting you down, it’s time to start thinking about hot spots for vacation. Travel Expert Kris Kosach has some vacation spots in mind.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For 20 years, Kosach has been finding locations for vacationers and says this year it's all about the Texas Gulf Coast.

If you're taking the kiddos along, try the Galveston Beaches and Island. It's a great spot for family vacations and they're gearing up for their spring and summer visitors.

Another great activity for kids is found in Port Aransas. There you'll find the Texas SandFest, the largest Native-Sand Sculpture Competition in the U.S.

"If you've ever seen a sand sculpture contest, you know that these aren't your parents sandcastles. They're 30 feet in the air sometimes."

Heading further down the coast, Corpus Christi is home to the Fiesta de la Flor. It's a two-day music festival celebrating the life of Selena Quintanilla Perez.

For the adrenaline junkies, visit South Padre Island.

"You can do everything from surfing, kite-boarding, ATVs, zip-lining...you name it."

All of these locations are accessible by vehicle and area airports found in places like Houston and San Antonio. For more information visit traveltexas.com.