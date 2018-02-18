Weekend Philler Episode 214

Posted 12:07 AM, February 18, 2018

On this episode of Weekend Philler, we've got New Egypt Folk String Instrument Co., Clay College, an interview with "Buffy" star Kristy Swanson, Brandon Graham bloopers from the Mealey's Furniture commercial, Kid Reporters at the Pet Show, the NAGA Philadelphia Grappling Championship, Pitz Quattrone's new Philly anthem "Cheesesteaks and Tastykakes" and Man on the Street Interviews!

Wow, that's an action packed half hour.   Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
