We talk to Jackie Sandro at Clay College of Cumberland County College and learn about all of the cool things that Clay College has to offer for artists of all skill levels!
Clay College
-
Weekend Philler Episode 214
-
Student emails every Claudia at university after accidentally swiping left on Tinder
-
Meet A Mummers Costume Designer: David Rigler
-
Dad fulfills daughter’s dying wish by graduating high school, college
-
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
-
-
Woman donates kidney to stranger after seeing Facebook post
-
Strangers can control Ohio home’s Christmas light display via the Internet
-
Last year this woman invited a stranger to Thanksgiving by mistake. This year he came on his own
-
Weekend Philler Episode 207
-
Watch this 16-year-old’s absolute joy after getting accepted to Harvard
-
-
Meet the 2018 U.S. grocery bagging champion
-
Army-Navy football game returns to Philly
-
Researchers develop new blood test to screen for early-stage cancer