IN FOCUS: The American Heart Association

If you’re looking to be a little healthier when it comes to your heart – we have the information for you.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans and according to the American Heart Association, it claims the life of a woman about every eighty seconds. Two survivors share their harrowing ordeal. Mike Feldman who is a doctor tells how even he didn’t acknowledge the warning signs and ended up having triple bypass surgery after suffering a heart attack. Amy Cavaliere, a wife and mother of three, says her husband saved her life. She shared with viewers how last February at the age of just 35 she thought she was having a panic attack. But, it turned out she was going into cardiac arrest. She wants people to know that even if someone is young and fit they can still have a heart attack. Cardiologist Erin O’Malley Tysko, from Lankenau Heart Institute - provides facts and key information including warnings signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke and important life style changes that can help keep you heart healthy. She also urges women to know 5 Critical Health Numbers:

Total cholesterol HDL cholesterol Blood Pressure Blood Sugar Body Mass Index (BMI)

Experts say that there is good news. Eighty percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. “In Focus” airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 AM on PHL17.