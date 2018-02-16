× Vigil held for victims of school shooting; Suspect Charged with 17 Counts of Murder

On Thursday, thousands gathered to remember the 17 lives lost during that mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

19 year-old Nikolas Cruz has admitted to the shooting and is on suicide watch. He is being held in jail without bond.

His public defender is describing Cruz as quote, "deeply disturbed and emotionally broken."

Cruz appeared in court on Thursday. Prosecutors have charged him with 17 counts of pre-meditated murder.

As the investigation continues, there are new questions surfacing about what the FBI might have known about Cruz's past.

According to officials, the FBU received at least two threat reports about Cruz. One of those involves a comment Cruz made on a YouTube channel that said quote, "I am going to be a professional school shooter."

People who knew Cruz said his life was filled with trouble and that he apparently had an obsession with guns.

Video from a neighbor appears to show Cruz brandishing what appears to be an air soft pistol. That neighbor said Cruz pointed a BB gun at homes and did target practice with bottles and cans in the neighborhood. Another neighbor said that police were called to his house more than 30 times.

Philadelphia Flyers player Shayne Gostisbehere attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He posted a tweet to the Flyers’ twitter account saying that he is extremely saddened and is praying for everyone affected by the tragedy.

At last check, some of the injured are still in critical condition.