Adopt a Pet: Prince

Interested in finding the perfect pet for your home? Well check out this energetic and family friendly dog.

Prince is the sweetest 1-year-old dog who is loving and full of energy.

Found as a stray with his sister, Prince was severely underfed. Now back in good health, his sister was adopted but this little guy has been under the care of the SPCA since November.

Now it's this pups turn to get adopted. With his energetic and playful personality he surely will make a great addition to any household.

The perfect home for this dog is one with older children to give him a lot of exercise to burn off all of that energy!

For more on Prince visit our friends at the PSPCA.

